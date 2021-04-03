Critical Survey: Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) & Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Woodside Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 362.32 -$9.84 million N/A N/A Woodside Petroleum $4.87 billion 3.64 $343.00 million N/A N/A

Woodside Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Torchlight Energy Resources and Woodside Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Petroleum 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Woodside Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -4,346.59% -77.14% -32.40% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Woodside Petroleum beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

