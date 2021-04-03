ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.42.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $202.33 on Thursday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.57.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ICON Public by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.