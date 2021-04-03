Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

VLY opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

