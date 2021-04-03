Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) to Buy

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $304.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.91. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 395,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 354,851 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 433.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 174,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

