Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Gap Down to $41.45

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.45, but opened at $40.52. Cathay General Bancorp shares last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 431 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

