Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

UFI stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. Unifi has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $508.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unifi by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 156.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $3,521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Unifi by 38.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

