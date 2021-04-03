Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.21. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 77,069 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

