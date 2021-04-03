Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 125,187 shares.The stock last traded at $42.57 and had previously closed at $43.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

