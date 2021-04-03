Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $41.45

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.45, but opened at $44.22. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 3,948 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.