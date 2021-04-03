Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $41.45

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.45, but opened at $44.22. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 3,948 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.