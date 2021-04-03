Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post sales of $103.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.57 million and the highest is $105.40 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $91.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $420.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.63 million to $426.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $447.43 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%.

LAWS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.18 million, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

