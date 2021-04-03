FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $14.41

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $15.21. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 233,152 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.