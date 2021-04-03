Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $16.93

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $19.61. Inhibrx shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter worth about $8,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 409.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 397,934 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter worth about $5,608,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,270,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

