Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Up 47.1% in March

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Santander cut shares of Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

LRENY opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Lojas Renner has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

