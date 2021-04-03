Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSQPF shares. TD Securities upgraded Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Cervus Equipment stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

