Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSQPF shares. TD Securities upgraded Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Cervus Equipment stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

