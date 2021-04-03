Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) PT Raised to C$6.00

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TTR opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

