Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,496,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $13,346,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

