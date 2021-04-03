Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $63.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pentair by 11,223.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,205,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

