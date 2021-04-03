Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

