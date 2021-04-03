Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,903,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,361,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,935,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,059 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

There is no company description available for Albertsons Companies Inc

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albertsons Companies (ACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.