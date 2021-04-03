Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Increased by Analyst

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $18.95 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $237.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

