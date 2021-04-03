Mapfre’s (MPFRF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mapfre presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MPFRF stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

