Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 238 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.35. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 108.10 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 12.23 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

