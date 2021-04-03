Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

SEEL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.