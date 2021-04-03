Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.