Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 40

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TLW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 31.63 ($0.41).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 49.13 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £694.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.71.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

