SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.26 ($16.77).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

Shares of SFQ opened at €12.75 ($15.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $578.78 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €3.47 ($4.09) and a fifty-two week high of €13.40 ($15.76).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.