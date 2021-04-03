DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

United Internet stock opened at €34.17 ($40.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. United Internet has a 12-month low of €23.50 ($27.65) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

