Evonik Industries’ (EVK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.83 ($33.92).

FRA EVK opened at €30.39 ($35.75) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.85. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

