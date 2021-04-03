Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $874,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,631,720 shares of company stock valued at $819,624,506. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.55 on Friday. Moderna has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

