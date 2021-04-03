BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of BOKF opened at $89.60 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $880,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

