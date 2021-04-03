Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.34 ($94.52).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €88.67 ($104.32) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €44.03 ($51.80) and a twelve month high of €90.04 ($105.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.51.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

