Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €151.00 Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €151.00 ($177.65) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ETR SBS opened at €112.60 ($132.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 60.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. Stratec has a 12 month low of €57.30 ($67.41) and a 12 month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €118.40 and a 200-day moving average of €121.15.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

