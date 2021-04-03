Independent Research Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €240.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €240.00 ($282.35) price target from Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €239.57 ($281.84).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €237.45 ($279.35) on Thursday. Linde has a 52-week low of €150.05 ($176.53) and a 52-week high of €239.50 ($281.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of €217.49 and a 200-day moving average of €210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

