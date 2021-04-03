Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €100.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.86 ($109.24).

ETR:HLAG opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

