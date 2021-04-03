DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $136.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

