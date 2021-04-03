Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lowered by Analyst

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

