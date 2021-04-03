Analysts Set Expectations for Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $66.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

