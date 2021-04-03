Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in March

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,100 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 832,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of research firms have commented on TGVSF. Citigroup raised shares of Tryg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tryg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:TGVSF opened at $28.75 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

