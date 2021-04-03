Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZEVF opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. Suez has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

