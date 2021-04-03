Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZEVF opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. Suez has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

About Suez

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

