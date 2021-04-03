DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCP. Mizuho raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

