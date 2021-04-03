Benchmark Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

