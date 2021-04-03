TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 648,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after buying an additional 558,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 624,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

