Critical Survey: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) vs. Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software 14.18% 18.11% 14.27% Citrix Systems 18.52% 391.74% 13.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Citrix Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $43.35 million 6.80 $10.72 million $0.23 24.78 Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 5.73 $681.81 million $4.13 33.98

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Smith Micro Software and Citrix Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citrix Systems 1 5 5 1 2.50

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.12%. Citrix Systems has a consensus price target of $159.54, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Smith Micro Software on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices. It also offers SafePath Home, a cloud managed platform that extends to connected devices in the home through a router agent that integrates with 5G modems and broadband routers to enable parental controls and remote monitoring; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as offers analytical capabilities; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides networking products comprising Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller and load balancing solution for web, traditional and cloud-native applications; and Citrix SD-WAN, a WAN Edge solution that delivers flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace. In addition, the company offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

