Reviewing bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) & QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get QIAGEN alerts:

This table compares QIAGEN and bluebird bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN $1.53 billion 7.36 -$41.46 million $1.43 34.47 bluebird bio $44.67 million 45.15 -$789.61 million ($14.31) -2.10

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of QIAGEN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QIAGEN and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN 11.18% 17.51% 8.44% bluebird bio -256.84% -45.78% -35.14%

Volatility & Risk

QIAGEN has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QIAGEN and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN 0 5 9 0 2.64 bluebird bio 0 12 6 0 2.33

QIAGEN presently has a consensus target price of $60.76, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $61.40, suggesting a potential upside of 104.39%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Summary

QIAGEN beats bluebird bio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. The company offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. It offers predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, whole genome amplification, etc.; bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Amgen Inc.; CLIA-certified laboratories; NuProbe Global; and Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets; Forty Seven, Inc. to pursue clinical proof-of-concept for an antibody-based conditioning regimen; and Novo Nordisk A/S to develop in vivo genome editing treatments for genetic diseases, as well as clinical trial collaboration with Magenta Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.