WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.96. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 291.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $50.37 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.