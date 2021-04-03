DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €3.76 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.97 million and a PE ratio of -35.32.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

