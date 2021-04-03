DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €3.76 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.97 million and a PE ratio of -35.32.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

