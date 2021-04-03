JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.33 ($154.51).

ML opened at €129.35 ($152.18) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.81.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

