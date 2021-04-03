BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.75.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total value of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

