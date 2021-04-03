County Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46.

ICBK has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

