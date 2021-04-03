Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

